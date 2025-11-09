Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,594 Shares of Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,721,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,110.75. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $524,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,990.20. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $5,845,440 over the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. Baird R W raised shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $89.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

