Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of ONE Gas worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 36.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 10.76%.The business had revenue of $379.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

