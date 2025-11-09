ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Trading Up 8.4% Following Earnings Beat

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) was up 8.4% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $80.25 and last traded at $79.53. Approximately 21,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 194,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.

The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. ePlus had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $608.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ePlus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

