Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.1333.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $6,461,324.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,032,047.40. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $207.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.70. Equifax has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $281.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

