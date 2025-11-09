Equita Financial Network Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Equita Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,489,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,010,000 after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citic Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Alphabet from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $278.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $291.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

