Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hut 8 FY2025 Earnings

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Hut 8 Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of HUT stock opened at C$62.62 on Friday. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 4.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

