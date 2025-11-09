Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for STOK FY2025 Earnings

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of STOK opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $150,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 263.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $300,529.08. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,064.64. This trade represents a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 45,996 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $925,899.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,606.05. The trade was a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 186,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,210 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

