Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MIRM FY2025 Earnings

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

MIRM opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,495,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9,440.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 343,725 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $15,560,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $22,041,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,201,000.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $728,023.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,219.45. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,303.20. The trade was a 51.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,824. 14.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

