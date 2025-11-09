Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PTCT FY2025 Earnings

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $5.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.33. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $71.78 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.60.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,315. This trade represents a 40.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma Reeve sold 25,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,686,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,498.72. This trade represents a 71.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 254,662 shares of company stock valued at $16,000,821 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.