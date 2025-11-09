Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GLDD Q3 Earnings

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLDD. Zacks Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 0.5%

GLDD stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 8.63%.The firm had revenue of $195.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.30 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,310,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,205,000 after purchasing an additional 981,652 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 680.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 841,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 733,312 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 169.2% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,121,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 705,159 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 492,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 394,543 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

