Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.1364.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 102.2% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, M&G PLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.52%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

