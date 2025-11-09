Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.1364.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Lifestyle Properties
Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of ELS opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.
Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.52%.
Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Lifestyle Properties
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.