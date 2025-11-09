Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 43.45% and a negative return on equity of 201.85%. The business had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 827,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,756 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $81,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 82.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 86,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 28.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

