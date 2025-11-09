Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. jvl associates llc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPM opened at $314.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.28. The stock has a market cap of $864.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.