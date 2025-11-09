European Wax Center’s (EWCZ) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price objective on European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.93.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center during the second quarter worth $5,524,000. MIG Capital LLC grew its stake in European Wax Center by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 2,057,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 816,657 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in European Wax Center by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 724,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 565,099 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the first quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the second quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
