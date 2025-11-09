Evercore ISI Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 885,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 81,263 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. M&G PLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,208,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,677,000 after buying an additional 367,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

