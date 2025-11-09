Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 49,143 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.43 and its 200 day moving average is $162.98. The company has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Arete upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

