Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price Down 15.5% Following Weak Earnings

Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.5% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.07. 2,339,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,683,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,326,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $32,802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 162.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,836,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,520 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 33.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,077,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,885 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $15,680,000.

Evolent Health Stock Down 17.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $583.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

