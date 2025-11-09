Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 17.5%

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $258.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $264.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 83.9% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.