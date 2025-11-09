Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Raised to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $258.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.33. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $264.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,479,743. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $325,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,995,000 after acquiring an additional 999,454 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $574,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

