Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $219.70, but opened at $247.00. Expedia Group shares last traded at $257.4430, with a volume of 1,288,805 shares changing hands.

The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $197.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,479,743. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $210,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 83.9% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.33.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

