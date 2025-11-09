Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stock Holdings Lessened by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $117.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.