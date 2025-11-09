Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Buys 914 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total transaction of $339,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,296. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $325,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,104,836. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $58,347,026. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $621.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $726.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $702.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.