Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Ferrari worth $87,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 0.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $413.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.22 and a 200-day moving average of $466.28. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $372.31 and a 52-week high of $519.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.20% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $529.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.71.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

