F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.87, but opened at $31.62. F&G Annuities & Life shares last traded at $29.9940, with a volume of 89,436 shares.

The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, EVP Leena Punjabi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,003.84. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Fidelity National Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 110,942,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,479,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 23.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 69,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the second quarter valued at $8,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.48.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

