FibroGen (FGEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.01) per share and revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 million. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FibroGen stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen, Inc ( NASDAQ:FGEN Free Report ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of FibroGen worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FGEN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

