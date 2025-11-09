Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Trading Up 8.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $59.60 and last traded at $59.0540. 248,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,459,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 48.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.