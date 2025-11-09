Financial Analysis: Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) vs. Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Li Auto”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isuzu Motors $21.07 billion 0.42 $886.80 million $1.20 10.40 Li Auto $19.79 billion 1.06 $1.10 billion $1.05 19.04

Li Auto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Isuzu Motors. Isuzu Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Li Auto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Isuzu Motors has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Isuzu Motors and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isuzu Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00 Li Auto 3 9 1 2 2.13

Li Auto has a consensus price target of $25.79, indicating a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Isuzu Motors and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isuzu Motors 3.99% 8.16% 3.99% Li Auto 5.64% 11.37% 5.05%

Summary

Li Auto beats Isuzu Motors on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines. The company also supplies diesel engines to manufacturers in various fields, including construction machinery, agricultural equipment, power generators, and commercial vessels. In addition, it provides after-sales services; repair services of commercial vehicles and buses; and commercial vehicle leasing, and maintenance contract services. Further, the company manufactures automobile parts and engines. Additionally, it engages in the import, wholesale, supply, and export of vehicles, and components and parts; and logistics management activities, as well as import, assembly, and wholesale of pickup trucks and derivatives. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Yokohama-shi, Japan.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company offers its products through online and offline channels. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

