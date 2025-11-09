Financial Contrast: EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) vs. ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and EVN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ZTE alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04% EVN N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZTE and EVN”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60 EVN $2.36 billion 1.33 $223.78 million N/A N/A

Dividends

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ZTE pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

ZTE has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVN has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZTE beats EVN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTE

(Get Free Report)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About EVN

(Get Free Report)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.