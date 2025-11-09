Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.