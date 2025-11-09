First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.1704.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $300.00 price target on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Glj Research upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $214.06 to $314.43 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $267.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. First Solar has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $281.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,127 shares of company stock worth $15,647,859. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.