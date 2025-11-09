Flagstone Financial Management Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Flagstone Financial Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Flagstone Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 3,318,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $524,278,000 after purchasing an additional 150,282 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,470,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,020,800,000 after purchasing an additional 349,285 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 92,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $188.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.