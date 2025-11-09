Freightcar America (RAIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Freightcar America to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $157.2480 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get Freightcar America alerts:

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter. Freightcar America had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. On average, analysts expect Freightcar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freightcar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Freightcar America has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $162.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Freightcar America from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Freightcar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RAIL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightcar America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freightcar America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Freightcar America by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 238,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Freightcar America by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freightcar America by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Freightcar America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freightcar America

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freightcar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightcar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.