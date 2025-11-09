FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Energy Fuels Issued By B. Riley

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Energy Fuels in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 3.2%

Energy Fuels stock opened at C$21.98 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$4.59 and a 12-month high of C$38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.47. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$204,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 148,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,031,910.22. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Dennis Higgs sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.75, for a total value of C$44,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 207,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,690,491.25. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

