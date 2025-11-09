FY2025 Earnings Estimate for MDGL Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($9.26) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($10.92). The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($23.47) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.59 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $30.66 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $46.70 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $287.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.33 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $428.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL stock opened at $489.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $437.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $496.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of -1.04.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.63, for a total value of $3,243,740.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,474 shares in the company, valued at $45,665,488.62. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 16,575 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.30, for a total value of $8,027,272.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,256.10. This represents a 86.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and have sold 265,217 shares valued at $99,415,375. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,099,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,425,000 after buying an additional 57,523 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 376,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,842,000 after acquiring an additional 184,554 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 317,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,898,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 244,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,068,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

