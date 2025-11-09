FY2025 Earnings Estimate for MIRM Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.11 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $68.11 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $728,023.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,219.45. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,303.20. This trade represents a 51.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $4,472,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

