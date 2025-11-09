FY2025 Earnings Estimate for MSBI Issued By DA Davidson

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.25.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $16.01 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter.

Midland States Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -100.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 60.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 44,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 163.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

