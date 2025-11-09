FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Issued By Stifel Canada

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Stifel Canada dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savaria in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIS. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.83.

Savaria Stock Performance

TSE:SIS opened at C$21.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$14.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. Savaria’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexandre Bourassa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.18, for a total transaction of C$529,545.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$423,636. This trade represents a 55.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

