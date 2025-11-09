FY2025 Earnings Forecast for SNDL Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get SNDL alerts:

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for SNDL in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for SNDL’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.98 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SNDL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on SNDL in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SNDL in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDL

SNDL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $467.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.70. SNDL has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SNDL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in SNDL by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,272,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SNDL by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,853,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 338,278 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SNDL by 203.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,292,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SNDL during the third quarter valued at $5,039,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of SNDL by 14.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 650,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 82,326 shares in the last quarter.

SNDL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.