FY2025 Earnings Forecast for SPHR Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sphere Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.36) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.96). The consensus estimate for Sphere Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($11.47) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sphere Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.25. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 13.87%.The firm had revenue of $262.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPHR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

NYSE SPHR opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.79. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

