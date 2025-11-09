FY2025 EPS Estimate for Charles Schwab Boosted by Analyst

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.57. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.