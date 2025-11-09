FY2025 EPS Estimate for Lundin Mining Increased by Analyst

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.59.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$24.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 830.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.94 and a 1-year high of C$25.02.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

