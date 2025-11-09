FY2025 EPS Estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics Cut by Analyst

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 2.0%

PRCT opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 7.86. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.98.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 122,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.5% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

