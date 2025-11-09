FY2025 EPS Estimate for PTC Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.49. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTCT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $71.78 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Emma Reeve sold 15,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,088,787.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,287. This trade represents a 70.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $214,076.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,440.43. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,662 shares of company stock valued at $16,000,821. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

