FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Raised by Cormark

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AYA. CIBC increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.14.

TSE:AYA opened at C$14.28 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$8.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.32.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

