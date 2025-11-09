FY2025 EPS Estimates for Insperity Cut by William Blair

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Insperity in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.42). Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.840-1.470 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.790–0.160 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.52. Insperity has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 521.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $563,983.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,001 shares in the company, valued at $22,247,491.98. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Insperity by 279.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

