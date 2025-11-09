FY2025 EPS Estimates for MIRM Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of MIRM opened at $68.11 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $78.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The firm had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,495,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9,440.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 343,725 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $15,560,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $22,041,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,201,000.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 9,578 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $728,023.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,219.45. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,303.20. This represents a 51.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $4,472,824 in the last three months. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

