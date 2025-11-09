FY2025 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Boosted by Zacks Research

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $16.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.40. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.76.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.3%

M&T Bank stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.91%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in M&T Bank by 19.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 342,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 54.3% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total value of $2,996,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,448.14. This trade represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.