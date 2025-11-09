FY2025 EPS Estimates for NeuroPace Increased by Analyst

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NeuroPace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for NeuroPace’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NPCE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut NeuroPace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NeuroPace Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.90. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 136.60%. NeuroPace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth $19,468,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at $2,458,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 268.4% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 123,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter worth about $9,874,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

