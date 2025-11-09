FY2025 EPS Estimates for Penumbra Boosted by William Blair

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Penumbra in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.68. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company set a $290.00 price target on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.69.

PEN opened at $266.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $221.26 and a 12 month high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $354.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Penumbra by 53.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $42,329.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,071.28. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.65, for a total value of $4,260,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,339. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock worth $12,588,928. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

