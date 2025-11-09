FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pet Valu Decreased by Stifel Canada

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pet Valu in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Pet Valu’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Pet Valu from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Pet Valu from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.89.

Pet Valu stock opened at C$27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.79. Pet Valu has a 1-year low of C$22.53 and a 1-year high of C$39.24.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

